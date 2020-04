Et si on apprenait à raccommoder nos vêtements

View this post on Instagram

The mending life!! It's so rewarding to care for your clothes, and make them last. It forces you to slow down and have some quiet time with yourself to sew. The act of sewing itself can be therapeutic. Mending becomes a reminder not to give up on things (including yourself). With some effort, all things can heal-- with a few stitches, they'll be stronger ❤️ #mindfulmending #wearrepairrepurpose #sewing #mending #mendingmatters #lovedclotheslast #slowfashion #slowliving #mindfulness #mindfulliving #sustainability #sewsewsew #slowstitch #livewithless #clothingrepair #selfcare #takecare