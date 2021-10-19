The other aspect of mending is mindfulness. When you take the time to learn how to sew and repair your own clothes, you’re forced to slow down and are able to reflect on the task at hand, or perhaps on other aspects of your lives that need mending, like relationships or habits that don’t serve you. But a lot of people also have this jolting realisation while working with their clothes that someone actually made these. A person’s hands in Sri Lanka or Bangladesh or any number of countries touched every single part of our clothes. They cut the pattern pieces and ran them under machines. Before that, other hands dyed the fabric and processed the fibres. These hands belong to people who often don’t make a living wage, and who work in dangerous conditions just so we can get our clothes cheap.

