"One silver lining is that saying, 'necessity is the mother of invention.' It added these constraints that we've had to get creative with," Marcotte tells us. "One thing that I'm actually really excited about that we're doing is partnering with our community of artists, influencers, and New Yorkers that we love and admire to create a series of limited edition and one-of-a-kind puzzles." Jiggy was able to get blank white, pre-cut puzzles quickly, which are now being shipped to those artists completed and flat, so that the artists can draw on the puzzles directly by hand. Once the artists have finished drawing, the one-of-a-kind puzzles will be auctioned off. "Galleries are closed and exhibitions are canceled, so artists are really in a tough spot right now. We're splitting the proceeds with them, supporting their work, and donating our portions to the New York COVID-19 relief fund ," the founder says. This was an idea she'd had in the back of her mind for a while, but when puzzles started selling out, Marcotte put the idea into action sooner than she ever expected.