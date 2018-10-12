The Female Artists Killing It On Instagram

There is, predictably, much debate around the ramifications of Instagram for the contemporary art world – is it a good or a bad thing? While traditionalists believe the app has decreased the value of art – a work can become a 'masterpiece' based on the number of likes it receives, rather than for its craftsmanship – there are many who have forged successful careers thanks to the recognition the platform has allowed them. In an attempt to navigate the exciting yet precarious situation in which technology has placed the industry, I spoke with a selection of female artists, gallerists and curators about the pros and cons of the Instagram portfolio.