The Female Artists Killing It On Instagram

Similarly, Spanish artist Cristina BanBan , who depicts beautifully exaggerated figures in banal scenes that reflect contemporary society, acknowledges the importance of Instagram to her success. "All of the important contacts and connections I’ve made in my career have been through Instagram." For Cristina, Instagram offers everyone a virtual space to create what they want for themselves and those who visit their page. "We all curate our Instagrams. It is a virtual zone where we can be ourselves or start to build from scratch something or someone we want to be." Since moving from Barcelona to London six years ago, BanBan credits Instagram with enabling her to build a fresh, informal network: "I think it is far more natural to contact others or be contacted through direct message rather than email."