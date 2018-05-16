British photographer Juno Calypso is well known for her self-portraits taken in a series of dusky pink bathrooms in 2015. The much-acclaimed series, The Honeymoon Suite, explored essentially two things, she told Refinery29 UK back in 2016: "Desire and disappointment. And I like to find humour in the path from one to the other. There’s a certain level of irony in all of my images. An important lesson I’ve learnt along the way is that humour is a powerful tool for women."
Calypso's new exhibition, What To Do With A Million Years, which is now open at London's TJ. Boulting gallery until 23rd June, may be a departure from the overt femininity she explores in her previous work, but the photographer is still intent on digging beyond surface-level beauty to explore the darker, more disturbing sides of humanity. Specifically: death and the prospect of eternal life. We spoke to Calypso about her eerie yet beguiling new work.