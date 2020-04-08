Coronavirus & Single Scaries: I Just Want A Husband Right Now

Logically, I know that if we all stay home, wash our hands, and remain calm, we will ride this viral wave and life will return to fully functioning levels at some point in the not-too distant future. I hope that on our path back to normal life, we'll just stay the fuck home so that people can stop losing family members to this nightmare virus. I hope my friends in healthcare are okay after this. I hope your friends in healthcare are okay after this. And in the grand scheme of things, I know that being alone right now isn’t hard — nor is feeling, or admitting, that for the first time I really don’t want to be.