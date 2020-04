Coronavirus & Single Scaries: I Just Want A Husband Right Now

Through my research into The Human Design System, my birth chart , and simply an accounting of all my life’s prior shitty decisions, I'm a person who needs to lead with her gut instinct. As someone who lived her whole life silencing her gut and letting her head drive, learning that I was meant to move through the world as a gut-led person felt like acquiring 20/20 vision via a pair of accurate glasses for the first time ever. I’ve been letting my gut lead me ever since and things are going kinda well, honestly. But COVID-19 is different. During a global pandemic, my gut doesn’t know its ass from its elbow, and I think that’s why a formidable need for a partner rose up in me. My sense of logic (that old chestnut) actually had a role to play here. In this situation, my head had to take over for my gut, and talk sense into my heart, so that all of my body parts could keep it the fuck together.