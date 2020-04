Public health experts have predicted that the next few weeks will be the toughest yet in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. For the thousands that have already been diagnosed with COVID-19, however, the fight has been going on for quite some time. Just weeks ago, singer P!nk was passing her time in self-isolation the same way that many of us are doing (alcohol and DIY beauty treatments). Her cheerful mood quickly turned grim when she became one of the many Hollywood celebrities to test positive for the virus.