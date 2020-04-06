Public health experts have predicted that the next few weeks will be the toughest yet in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. For the thousands that have already been diagnosed with COVID-19, however, the fight has been going on for quite some time. Just weeks ago, singer P!nk was passing her time in self-isolation the same way that many of us are doing (alcohol and DIY beauty treatments). Her cheerful mood quickly turned grim when she became one of the many Hollywood celebrities to test positive for the virus.
P!nk discussed the scary nature of the coronavirus in conversation with author Jen Pastiloff. Appearing on camera with her new quarantine haircut, she said that both herself and her 3-year-old son Jameson were diagnosed with the respiratory virus. Unlike many of the thousands of people who contracted the disease without showing any symptoms, P!nk and her son were visibly unwell. Little Jameson took an especially hard hit.
“He’s been really, really sick,” P!nk told Pastiloff on Instagram. "There were many nights when I cried. I’ve never prayed more in my life."
“It’s been really, really scary,” she continued. “It’s been really up and down, and I’ve been on Nebulizers for the first time in 30 years. That’s been really scary for me."
P!nk shared that she is already among the most vulnerable populations of people with pre-existing conditions because of her asthma. Patients with complicated medical histories, specifically those with respiratory complications or weakened immune systems, as well as older populations, are at higher risk when exposed to the coronavirus. As the virus spreads through the body, it can enter the lower respiratory tract, the lungs, and the air sacs in the lungs.
Watching her son deal with the symptoms while battling the coronavirus in her own body was a serious wakeup call for P!nk, who admitted to not being very concerned initially about the pandemic. “At the end of the day, we're all pretty fit in this family,” she said. “But it’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”
Fortunately, P!nk and Jameson are in much better health after following doctor’s orders. "I'm hoping that we're out of the woods but this thing is a roller coaster. Just when you think you're better, something else happens," she said.
While she's on the mend, P!nk is donating to the global coronavirus relief efforts. She's giving $500,000 to help support healthcare workers dealing with the crisis in Philadelphia and another $500,000 to fund relief in Los Angeles.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
