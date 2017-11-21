Yes, Sexism Affects Women Every Single Day

Although all the issues I listed above (and many more) are very real, the issue of how women keep ourselves safe on a daily basis is hardly a "minor inconvenience." None of my male friends walk home at night looking over their shoulder, holding their keys like a weapon, and pretending to talk on the phone. After a night out, they don't hug their friends and remind them to send them a text the minute they get home safely. They don't need to alter their daily routines, travel plans, or turn down jobs because they've heard one too many stories of a male boss being a creep.