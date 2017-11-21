Yes, Sexism Affects Women Every Single Day

I am at the point where i seriously, sincerely wonder how all women don't regard all men as monsters to be constantly feared. the real world turns out to be a legit horror movie that I inhabited and knew nothing about.— Farhad Manjoo (feat. Drake) (@fmanjoo) November 20, 2017
there’s no utility to blame, but there’s a lot of utility to men who are just now waking up wondering why they didn’t listen until now.— sarah who would v much appreciate no nazis, JACK (@oscarmiked) November 20, 2017
How did you not know? Did your female friends never tell you these stories?— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 20, 2017
I appreciate your waking up - but I find it very challenging to credit this explanation.— Zoe Dolan (@ZoeJDolan) November 20, 2017
Perhaps you are just now beginning to hear what has already been said?
It is remarkable to watch half the population finally able to read the invisible ink women have seen their entire careers.— Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (@gaylelemmon) November 20, 2017
I have heard a stories from my wife and friends. My frame for interpreting them was wrong. I had this idea that they were accounts of unusual behavior; I hadn’t appreciated that they were what’s apparently the norm— Farhad Manjoo (feat. Drake) (@fmanjoo) November 20, 2017
It is a horror show. But now you know and can be an ally to both female and male victims who need support.— Rachael King (@sfwriter) November 20, 2017