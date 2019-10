Cheap Cushions & Novelty Lights – Our Fast Homeware Obsession Has Gone Too Far

Fast homeware is so ubiquitous but so overlooked that you’ll be shocked at the amount you almost certainly own. Look around your home and you’ll see your new shower curtain, those scatter cushions, that plastic arrow-shaped sign that reads 'Good Vibes Only'. Can you say where the cotton your duvet is made with comes from? And what about the reusability? In a year’s time, those plastic flamingo cocktail glasses you bought for a party will be languishing in the back of a cupboard. It’s hard to keep up with the trends, from cacti to rose gold, chrome to copper, pineapples (still going somehow) to Matisse-esque faces drawn on everything . Christmas is on the horizon, too, which means a whole world of fast interiors to tempt us.