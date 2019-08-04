I had come down to help my nan but also to grieve – to make sure I had some mementos to remember my grandad by. When someone dies, you have memories of course but it’s the physical reminders of who they were that help you stay anchored to those thoughts. But what I ended up doing was spending time with my nan as she realised that she had been waiting her entire life to do things that, soon, she might no longer be able to do. She seemed acutely aware that it would only take her health to deteriorate and, suddenly, the things she had long dreamed of doing would become impossible.