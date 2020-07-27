17 Incredible Airbnb Rentals Near National Parks Worth Booking ASAP

We're halfway through the summer of 2020 and here's what we know: domestic road trips have replaced international travel (in case you were wondering why RVs are trending), crowded public parties are out, and the great outdoors are in — leaving us to seek out new ways to enjoy the season. While it'll be tough to find a beach rental this late in the getaway game, there are some alternative options still available that favor land over sea.
National Parks have always been one of the most spectacular threads in the tapestry of American culture, and Airbnb has an incredible array of park-adjacent rentals to consider when mapping out your next all-American adventure. Vacation rentals from a mountain treehouse by Hot Springs National Park to a yurt on the outskirts of Shenandoah can be your sun-drenched home base for all things hiking, biking, kayaking, and even caving. Just last week, in an unusual moment of bipartisan unity, the House voted to approve the Great American Outdoors Act — a historic conservation and public lands bill that protects and preserves this country's cherished natural heritage — making now a perfect time to bask in the untouched beauty of some of the most magical spots across the United States.
Ahead, we've rounded up 17 rentals with availability to book starting in August and September — so click on to kick-start your search before the clock strikes autumn.
