Here's How You Can Visit Any National Park For Free This Saturday

We tend to forget that there's a whole range of ‘gram-worthy travel destinations right in our backyards. We’re not talking about Indio, California’s Coachella or Miami’s Wynwood walls. We’re talking about trips that require the bare minimum (no need for the perfect outfit) because these destinations that are naturally Insta-worthy.
National Parks are some of America’s most special travel destinations. And beginning this Saturday, you’ll be able to visit parks like the Grand Canyon National Park or Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, for free!
This is a treat considering that free entrance days to these parks only happens about five times a year. But every year in April, the National Parks Foundation kicks the National Park Week celebrations into gear. For 24 hours on April 20th, the celebrations include waiving all national park entrance fees.
While the free admission only lasts one day, the whole week will be filled with themed celebrations like Bark Ranger Day for those with fearless pups looking to learn how their furry friend can be an official B.A.R.K. Ranger. For Earth Day on Monday, you can learn how to become a park steward, and on Wild Wednesday, you can put your wildlife observation skills to the test.
