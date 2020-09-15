What To Expect When Booking Holiday Travel This Year (Hint: It’s Probably Not Going To Be Cheaper)

If you want to book a flight and hotel at the same time through a package deal on an online travel agency like Priceline, you should investigate those offerings on the early side as well, according to Nagle. If you decide traveling on a plane and staying in a hotel at your destination is the best option for you this holiday season, purchasing a package through an online travel agency might be the most economical approach as airlines and hotels often offer special rates that aren't accessible if you book the flight and hotel independently.