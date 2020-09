What To Expect When Booking Holiday Travel This Year (Hint: It’s Probably Not Going To Be Cheaper)

If you're someone who usually travels during the holiday season, be it to your hometown to spend time with family or on an exotic getaway to take advantage of PTO before the year's end, you know it's always been important to plan ahead. Because it's the busiest time of year for travel, booking flights , hotel stays, and Airbnbs usually needs to be done early if you want to get good deals. But is that still true in 2020? COVID-19 has changed nearly every aspect of our lives , most especially how, where, when, and even if we travel, so we spoke to an expert to find out what we need to know before booking travel this holiday season.