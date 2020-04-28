JetBlue Is The First Major Airline To Require Passengers To Wear Face Masks

As of May 4, all JetBlue travelers will be required to wear face coverings during flights. So for any flight you plan to take after May 4, you will be required to wear a face mask, shield, or any other kind of CDC-approved face covering from the time you check into your flight until you deplane at your destination.
For the record: The State Department still advises U.S. citizens to avoid international travel. If you are traveling to areas with lower infection rates, you risk spreading the virus to more vulnerable populations. While it's certainly not the time for recreational travel and you might not even have a summer vacation trip, this new requirement is a glimpse into the new normal that awaits us when this all calms down.
Advertisement
Starting May 4, all customers must wear a face covering while traveling, including in flight, as well as during check-in, boarding and deplaning. Learn more at https://t.co/Yfzwl0sJUL pic.twitter.com/kRrZj6K958— JetBlue (@JetBlue) April 28, 2020
"This is the new flying etiquette," said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue president and COO. She added that onboard cabin air will be circulated and cleaned through filters. "Wearing a face covering isn't about protecting yourself, it's about protecting those around you."
JetBlue will be sending future passengers an email reminder of the new requirement. In the meantime, there are a lot of places where you can find the kind of face-covering you'll need. You can buy face masks online from any number of fashion brands that have pivoted to providing affordable face masks. You can also make your own at home.
CNN reported that according to a major flight attendant's union, JetBlue is the first major airline to require passengers to wear protective gear. It also said that starting May 1, American Airline employers will be wearing face masks on every mainline and regional flight.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Advertisement