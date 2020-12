You’re Not Alone If You Can’t Afford Gifts This Year

The consummate holiday advice, as we all know, is to focus on what’s meaningful about the season. It’s the theme of countless cheesy Hallmark movies for a reason: This time of year takes us deep into our emotions. Financial expert Ilyce Glink counsels that the gift of time, although it may look different this year, is a cost-free way to show someone you care. In 2020, that might look like offering to pick up groceries for a friend in quarantine, or setting up a socially distanced porch visit with an immunocompromised relative. For parents worried about disappointing children, meaningful might mean asking your kids to band together and decide on one “family gift” that everyone can enjoy. (For people with slightly more to give this year, she helpfully advises offering a contribution to someone’s student loan debt or rent payment, or buying a gas gift card for loved ones.)