16 Gracious Ideas For What To Bring (Or Send) Your Thanksgiving Host

Remember when Thanksgiving was a holiday centered around the more the merrier? We're talking about pre-2020 times when friends brought other friends, family members added on plus-ones, and our dinner lists doubled down to the day of. This year, hosting a large or even a small group in our homes is now a risk. So, if and when we attend such a gathering (barring all safety regulations), our hosts are deserving of an extra gracious gift — even if they're hosting over Zoom.
We dug through virtual present piles in search of unique ideas that are easy to bring along or deliver to their doorstep and also go beyond a simple thank-you note or a bottle of wine. We found everything from succulent-filled gift baskets to chocolate-truffle tins and flower-grow kits — click on to shop these ideas and more.
