Even John Boyega And Teyonah Parris Are Confused By They Cloned Tyrone’s Twist Ending

Suddenly, she became a damsel in distress, like she had no agency anymore. And I was like, ‘It’s not sitting well with me. I don't feel like this is who we've been creating.’ So they went away and they eventually came back with this version. And I was like, “This is dope!” Because Yo-Yo maintains her agency, and she saves her damn self, but she can't do it by herself. Her folk come through, they support her, and they all get it done together. But I love that moment because it really does speak to, you know, how Black women save the day. We always do. We’re saving the world, but we don't want to do it alone. We can't do it alone. And so to have the men come up behind and finish the job, I thought that was a really beautiful moment. And then as far as centring it all around her hair, you see in the film where they're literally bombarding the Black woman with Eurocentric ideals of beauty and making her believe she’s not beautiful. And so for that to be ripped off like, "I gotcha! You thought I was going to relax it or whatever, but nah!" I thought it was dope in so many ways.