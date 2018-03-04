Oscar season is here, and rumors are already swirling about which movies will to win big this year. Unsurprisingly, one of the most popular contenders to score big this awards season has been Get Out. But despite rumors of Oscar voters rejecting Get Out winning due to its subject matter, that could change after this weekend.
Winners of the 33rd Annual Independent Spirit Awards were announced on Saturday, where Get Out not only won Best Feature but Jordan Peele won Best Director. In his acceptance speech, Peele addressed the importance of this recognition for the film. "It’s clear we are in the beginning of a renaissance right now where stories from the outsider, stories from the people in this room, the same stories that independent filmmakers have been telling for years are being honored and recognized and celebrated," he said.
But even with the excitement of the Spirit Independent Awards wins for Get Out, the question that remained on everyone's mind was how this will impact the film's chances of winning an Oscar on Sunday. During the backstage interview, Peele addressed whether that was a priority for him and the cast.
"We're enjoying this moment, and this means so much," Peele told The Hollywood Reporter in response to a question of hoping for an Oscar. "We made this film scrappily, as we've said. This movie was made for this show — we didn't know it, we didn't expect it. But this means so much."
Get Out's big wins at this show play into expectations for equally big wins at the Oscars, as Gold Derby predicts. Though they still favor Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, but odds did increase for Get Out. But even with the high expectations, Peele isn't obsessed with the idea of winning an Oscar. When asked what the most memorable moment for Peele was during the entire "marathon of a campaign," he responded that it was in meeting his idols. "The other night I had dinner with the other nominees, the other directors. Just that and meeting my heroes is, honestly, worth more than any trophy, any accolade. Just to get to ask questions [to] directors I admire, that's priceless."
Other winners of the Independent Spirit Awards also included for Lady Bird for Best Screenplay, Ingrid Goes West for Best First Feature, Allison Janney for Best Supporting Female in I, Tonya, and Timothée Chalamet for Best Male Lead in Call Me by Your Name.
