Here's How To Make Sure You Can Watch All The Oscars Action Live

Tonight, March 4, an awards season that was rocked by allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct in Hollywood will finally come to a close with the 90th annual Academy Awards.
During the 2017 awards season, stars used their platforms to address their newly elected official (remember Meryl's epic speech?). Of course, that season will also go down in history as the year of "the best picture mistake", when accountants from PricewaterhouseCoopers rushed on stage to inform the cheerful cast of La La Land that, contrary to Warren Beatty's envelope-opening, Moonlight was that year's best picture winner. Oops.
This year will be better known as the year stars wore black to show solidarity with #MeToo and Oprah briefly suspicions of a presidential run in 2020. When Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars for the second year in a row this Sunday, you can bet there will be lots of extra careful envelope-checking before the presenters take the stage and winners are announced. If you want to avoid being the person Googling "what happened at the Oscars" on Monday, here's what you need to know to catch all of the action live.
Advertisement
Red carpet arrivals kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on ABC, which is spearheading this year's coverage. The live awards broadcast begins at 8 p.m. If you don't have TV log-in credentials, you can subscribe, or sign up for a free trial, to YouTube TV ($35/month), DirecTV Now ($35/month), Hulu Live ($39.99/month).
E! have their own red carpet coverage, too, starting at 5 p.m. EST. Facebook Watch will livestream "The Oscars: All Access", offering clips from the red carpet, live broadcast, and backstage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on ABC's Facebook page and The Academy's show page.
If you're filling out a ballot before your own viewing party, be sure to check out Refinery29's 2018 Oscar predictions to get a leg up on your competitors. And, if you want something fun to fill the time before coverage starts, try YouTube's Oscars edition Deja:View, a trivia game that tests your knowledge of this year's nominees and past winners.
Advertisement