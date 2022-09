The Meaning Behind Stormzy’s “Mel Made Me Do It” & How It Champions Black British Culture

Stormzy x MMMDI shares the importance of our identity — not just being Black but being Black and British too. Possibly the most moving part of the video, saw figureheads in Black British entertainment (past, present and passed) all dressed in white, and the celestial scene showed a purity of a community that still believes that when one wins, everyone wins together. With this gesture, Stormzy uplifted Black people from every single sector — tastemakers and movement shifters alike. Undeniably, each person in the video has made huge contributions to the culture; from the No Signal team (Jojo, David, Taja, RBC and Huda) who kept the culture alive and rocking during lockdown with their Black radio station from their homes, to Jenny Francis and Trevor Nelson, Black British radio icons and extraordinaires. Little Simz stands next to Dave , representing the two chart-topping talents following in Stormzy’s successful footsteps. Clint — the latest fashion designer taking over the world with his brand Cortiez — stands next to former New Era creative director, Wale Adeyemi. Jenny Francis, Julie Adenuga and Nella Rose walk majestically as they demonstrate three generations of Black women on screen, Black women on radio and Black women dominating YouTube. You then have the author of the culturally stirring book Keisha The Sket, Jade LB, walking in tandem with renowned Black British author Malorie Blackman. The juxtaposition of young and old Black representation within the same field was the perfect homage to those who walked before and the talents who are continuing the legacy they started.