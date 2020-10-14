What It’s Like Being An Editor For Stormzy’s #Merky Books

I got the idea from thinking about all the things my peers talk about – about creating something new, honing your craft, learning a new skill or trying to develop a new habit. As a generation we’re curious, we observe the world. We never shy away from new information or learning but sometimes we may lack the practical application: "I’ve got the idea, now what?" This series aims to fill those gaps, to empower a new generation with the tools they need to achieve success on their own terms. The books are a combination of expert and emerging voices which is really important – both voices are really honest about their journey – what was hard, what they failed at, what they overcame and what keeps them going. So often, expert information is delivered in panels or stuck behind a paywall and I wanted to democratise that as best I could. I’d love to see this used throughout our education system and to see adults feeling encouraged and motivated by what’s inside. I’d love mentors, peers and parents to buy this for someone in their life and give them the push and practical advice they need.