An Extraordinary Reading List That Finds Magic In Everyday Life

Okay, so I’d say you’re quite literary in your tastes but you also look for authors that are experimental with their writing. I think all the books you just described combine musings of the everyday with a little bit extra something else that makes them magical and I think that you like the depth of character as well. I’d go for My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh because you like Elizabeth Strout. It’s a beautifully written collection of short stories written in the vein of Lydia Davis and Anton Chekhov. And then because you like On Beauty I think you’d enjoy Here Comes the Sun by Nicole Dennis-Benn. It’s a totally different type of book so this would be like your wild card. This book is about a young woman in Jamaica who’s not happy with herself or her life. If you like Zadie Smith I think you’ll like this. Finally, I’d recommend The Leavers by Lisa Ko if you liked Ponti.