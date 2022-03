Jamal Edwards’ Legacy Reminds Me Why Community Matters

I first learned about Edwards’ passing a day before I was due to start this position as R29’s Unbothered UK editor to write unapologetically about Black culture, and I was soon reminded why it's so freeing to be able to uplift the people and the various sounds, flavour, voices, experiences of the Black diaspora. Jamal Edwards' reminds me that this is a real privilege and a huge responsibility. And, I carry with me a heavy sense of loss and I mourn someone I never had the pleasure of meeting and yet have been endlessly inspired by. Mostly, I am so grateful that I got to watch a young Black man from West London make his dreams happen. Following Jamal Edwards’ vigil this week, there's powerful footage of his beloved mum Brenda Edwards singing Whitney Houston's Greatest Love Of All, as crowds of people sing along behind her, symbolically lifting her up. Watching this emotional moment, I couldn't help but think that the community he gave so much to is doing its very best to give back.