The Meaning Behind Stormzy’s “Mel Made Me Do It” & How It Champions Black British Culture

The entire song is a bodacious brag from Stormzy. He’s not being humble anymore, he’s done all of that. He calls out the people who did not respect him; the podcasters that talk on his name (“But all I see is washed up godfathers and washed up podcasters”), the Twitter fingers that continue to talk on his name in a negative light (“Chatty patty n*****, man, you n***** need a talk show, I’ve never seen real dons turn loose women”). Stormzy has quite frankly had enough of it all and rightfully so. From Stormzy’s POV, he has BEEN the king, BEEN working and BEEN succeeding in everything he does and now it’s time for everyone to listen. “Fuck that you n***** better bask in my glory.”