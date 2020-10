Michaela Coel’s Onscreen Catharsis Is Helping Black People Heal

“I was surprised to find myself emotional while I wrote it, but I find that's what happens in therapy a lot,” Coel recently told Paper Mag . “It was cathartic. You know, therapists often advise their clients to journal. This felt like journaling very specifically about a traumatic event and then fictionalising it.” Coel’s catharsis not only enraptured audiences, it enthralled critics who hailed this Black-ass series as television’s best of the year . Even though I May Destroy You deals with heavy subject matter, it’s not one of those stereotypical Black trauma stories. Each character is rich and given fullness and depth outside of their pain — that’s still too rare for Black people on TV. I’ve been a Michaela Coel stan since Chewing Gum, so I feel an overwhelming sense of pride that the world seems to be catching on to her genius. I’m grateful that she used our small screens as her journal, and was able to show the healing power of authentic Black narratives. Next year, I hope she gets all the awards and accolades she deserves. She’s already given us more of herself than we deserve.