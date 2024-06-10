Carty-Williams, who birthed Queenie but also views her as “a little sister at this point,” is also prepared to defend her character. “She's 25. She's just someone who is surviving, so give her grace or don't. But she's still gonna be here because she exists in all of us,” Carty-Williams said. “In talking about [the show] and what people think about it, it’s interesting that no one ever questions what the men are doing. They always question Queenie. I'm like, wait, so they can do anything they want. And we're going to question her for letting it happen?” Carty-Williams asks rhetorically. “The patriarchy is constantly striking again [and] I am always protecting Queenie’s right to exist messily…. Queenie is someone who's always putting herself second because she's like, if I let him do this, would he like me? If I let him say this, would he like me? If I don't challenge anything, he will like me. But you need to be with someone who's going to treat you well, despite the things that you demand from them. Queenie is not quite there yet, because she's 25.”