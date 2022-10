I was in my pre-teen bedroom with a portable stereo and a Nokia 3310, when the UK had been taken over by a wave of very Black and very British sounds that emerged in the late 90s and defined the noughties UK garage , 2-step and grime. Powered by pirate radio stations, the music was addictive and created international stars out of Black British youngsters who grew up in areas we knew and could (finally) relate to; So Solid Crew Skepta and much more. The list goes on.