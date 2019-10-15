These Iconic Albums Are The Soundtrack To Black Millennial Britain

The sirens at the start of Mis-Teeq's "Scandalous" still have us running to the middle of every dance floor. Jamelia's "Superstar" remains an undisputed karaoke banger. Giggs' "Talkin' Da Hardest" is still referred to as the national anthem and will hype up a crowd with just as much impact as it did when it first dropped almost 10 years ago.
The UK's black artists have left an impressive and impactful legacy in music. Of course, we can't pay our dues without recognising the slew of musicians across the pond whose records continue to inspire homegrown talent and resonate with listeners over here; Ms Lauryn Hill's Miseducation 20th anniversary tour was one of the most anticipated of the last year and every Beyoncé performance has us praying for a surprise Destiny's Child reunion. But over on this side of the Atlantic we've witnessed some of the most defining musical moments, genres and releases that have come to shape how distinctive and yet eclectic British music is today.
What would the charts look like without grime, garage or afrobeats? Who were the (frustratingly few) big female voices of UK soul, rap and R&B before NAO, Ms Banks and Jorja Smith came to define our favourite playlists in 2018-2019?
Granted, it's a pretty impossible task to whittle down all the incredible music that has come through since the early 2000s, but we've given it a go. Tell us about the black British albums you think have shaped the millennial years so far in the comments below. These are a few we think have laid the groundwork for the culture. Click through to revisit some of the most impactful albums that have been the soundtrack of young black Britain.