My Miscarriage Was “Common” — For Black Women That Isn’t Comforting, It’s Terrifying

I also felt like I was sharing this secret with my cousin, Connie. We lost her last May, just over a month before this news. She had four kids and loved being a mom. I could hear her voice in my head. “I got you a present, sweetheart,” I’d imagine her saying about what was growing inside me. Whatever the baby’s gender, I thought, they were a gift from Connie. They would be a continuation of her love, a physical manifestation of her light living on inside me. I realize now that this was grief talking . It feels silly now that I thought a collection of fetal cells in my uterus was a spiritual offering from my dead cousin, but it was comforting. It helped me cope with the grief of losing her that I still hadn’t processed and the guilt that came with knowing it was my fault we hadn’t seen each other as much in her final years. This baby would make up for all that, because we’d be together again, bonded by this secret inside of me.