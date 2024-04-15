My Miscarriage Was “Common” — For Black Women That Isn’t Comforting, It’s Terrifying

The look on his face — like the moment he saw me in my wedding dress, or his eyes right before the first time he kissed me — is one I’ll never forget. He picked me up in a hug and twirled me around. I was shocked by my own giddiness. Until that moment, I didn’t know how I would react. We had made the choice to try. This time, for real. I had decided I wanted to be a mother. But the part of me that was unsure for 30+ years whispered “do you really though?” Turns out, I really did. When those two lines appeared on that stick, I knew that I really did. When I jumped into his arms and giggled as he spun me around, I really, really did.