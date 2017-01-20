Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Partied Together At A John Mayer Show

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd haven't confirmed their reported romance, but they certainly seem to enjoy each other's company. The pair were first spotted kissing in Santa Monica last week. On Thursday, they were spotted spending time together again, this time at the Silver Lake club Tenant of the Trees, according to Entertainment Tonight. There aren't photos of them at the club together, but they were both in Instagram photos posted by other clubgoers that night. Gomez and The Weeknd weren't the only ones partying there, either. ET reports that John Mayer and Dave Chapelle were at Tenant of the Trees, too. And if you thought that star-studded party couldn't get better, Mayer and Chapelle apparently performed an "impromptu jam session" right then and there, according to ET. Dancing at the coolest clubs? John Mayer concerts? It sounds like we might have to add this duo to our running list of celebrities we'd love to third-wheel with.
