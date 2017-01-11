19 Celebrity Couples I Want To Third Wheel With

Third wheeling can be a nightmare. You’re like a piece of toilet paper stuck on someone’s shoe — along for the ride, but also kind of embarrassing. So while there’s no shame to hanging out with your friend and their significant other, the word has a negative connotation. But that’s no fault of the third wheeler — that has everything to do with the couple themselves.
If a couple is lame, boring, or argumentative, being a bystander is the absolute worst. But, if the duo is fun, lively, and adventurous, then the possibilities are endless. Take, for example, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Not only are they nice to look at, but they seem like an extremely friendly, inviting, and entertaining pair. Same goes for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, to name a few. To third wheel on a date with celebrity couples likes these would be a dream come true — so I went ahead and made up my dream dates with my favorite Hollywood couples, from George & Brad (one of the original bromances) to Bey & Jay.