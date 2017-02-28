You Can Still Buy Selena Gomez’s Latest Bodysuit, But You Have To Act Fast

We've been cataloguing Selena Gomez's style quite closely these days, but can you really blame us? The girl's got taste. And the pairing of Gomez and stylist Sami Miro is a match made in fashion heaven. Since Gomez won over The Weeknd's heart, the singer appears to be stepping up her street style game in a major way. Her latest look is as edgy as the rest of the ensembles we've seem her in lately, but what makes this specific outfit worth bookmarking is the fact that it's still on sale. And, at $210, it's not that outrageous (at least compared to the price tag on most celebrity street style gear) — so, you better act fast. Behold, the bodysuit that her stylist hand-selected for her — and designed herself. Yep, that's right: The see-through suit is by Sami Miro Vintage, the stylist's denim-heavy clothing line (and really, really good). The suit in question was brought to us by a stealthy Instagram post from a Selena Gomez-Abel Tesfaye fan account, aptly titled "abelena_gomez," in which Slay-lena Glo-mez (sorry, we couldn't help it) was attending her beau's concert in Zurich. Because when you're a world famous pop star with an equally famous boyfriend, what else does one wear to a concert in Switzerland? Moving on. The site has four bodysuits, but from what we can see, the one Gomez is wearing seems to be the classic Valentina: "Sheer turtleneck thong bodysuit with light blue wash vintage denim patch and embroidered 'smv' logo." Yep, that's the one. If you prefer something edgier — if that's even possible — Miro's namesake collection has some options for you. How about some snakeskin or black denim paneling, perhaps? If Gomez continues to turn up the "Body Heat" like this (get it?), we're going to have to ask her to to share some style tips, and maybe let us borrow that Nasty Woman jacket. (Yeah, we're still not over that awesome piece, either.)
