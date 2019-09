You Have To See Selena Gomez’s Feminist Grammys Afterparty Look

Save for a few performances that one dress that brought the red carpet to a record-scratch-worthy halt, and that adorable father-daughter girl power moment, the Grammys remained pretty apolitical last night. Well, at least on the fashion front. But wait — you haven't seen it all until you've seen Selena Gomez's post-Grammys look. The singer rolled up to a Grammys afterparty last night wearing the denim jacket of our Women's March dreams. And, just like that, our spirits were revived with the coolest street style statement piece of the moment. Thanks to Twitter, we have some blurry, surveillance video-quality evidence of Gomez wearing a jacket that reads 'God Bless Nasty Women' on the back. While ex Justin Bieber was too busy shading The Weeknd on Instagram live, Gomez accompanied her beau to a Grammys afterparty in a jean jacket instead of just shimmying into another dress (like Solange and Paris Jackson, who had two wardrobe changes apiece throughout the show). Instead, the songstress continued to use fashion to carry out a more poignant message.