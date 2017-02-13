You Have To See Selena Gomez’s Feminist Grammys Afterparty Look

Save for a few performances, that one dress that brought the red carpet to a record-scratch-worthy halt, and that adorable father-daughter girl power moment, the Grammys remained pretty apolitical last night. Well, at least on the fashion front. But wait — you haven't seen it all until you've seen Selena Gomez's post-Grammys look. The singer rolled up to a Grammys afterparty last night wearing the denim jacket of our Women's March dreams. And, just like that, our spirits were revived with the coolest street style statement piece of the moment. Thanks to Twitter, we have some blurry, surveillance video-quality evidence of Gomez wearing a jacket that reads 'God Bless Nasty Women' on the back. While ex Justin Bieber was too busy shading The Weeknd on Instagram live, Gomez accompanied her beau to a Grammys afterparty in a jean jacket instead of just shimmying into another dress (like Solange and Paris Jackson, who had two wardrobe changes apiece throughout the show). Instead, the songstress continued to use fashion to carry out a more poignant message.
Selena Gomez wore a jean jacket to the Grammys Afterparty that has a patch on the back of it that says "Nasty Woman" I love her so much. pic.twitter.com/JKaiTis9DL— ㅤㅤㅤ (@selenasmodel) February 13, 2017
Despite getting criticized in the past for not being political enough, Gomez hasn't fully remained silent. She's donating the proceeds of the North Carolina date of her Revival tour to LGBTQ rights. And she's taken to Instagram a few times to voice her beliefs. Even though several brands are capitalizing off of the country's current political woes in the form of feminist and refugee merch, it's always nice to see celebrities (who are often get flak for being disconnected or oblivious to meatier matters) join the conversation in their own ways.
Advertisement