Tonight, rapper ScHoolboy Q showed up at the Grammy Awards with his daughter, Joyce, in matching bubblegum pink outfits. The adorable father-daughter look was arguably the sweetest step-and-repeat moment of the event. The rapper was in a tie-dyed hoodie that reads "Girl Power," and his daughter wore a pink Gucci suit. ScHoolboy Q (real name: Quincy Hanley), who's nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, said on the red carpet that he's not usually jazzed about the whole awards show experience, but Joyce wanted to go — and we're really glad she did. But Joyce wasn't the only remarkably stylish kid at this year's Grammys clad in that exact Pepto Bismol-hued tux. Blue Ivy was wearing the very same thing. Granted, we're not all that shocked. After all, little Blue is amassing quite the collection of pint-sized Gucci. (If you find yourself seriously envying the five-year-old's wardrobe, don't worry, you're not alone.) Blue Ivy's riff on the suit, replete with an ultra-frilly white blouse and bolero necklace (Alessandro Michele-era Gucci signatures), has also been drawing Prince comparisons