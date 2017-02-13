Tonight, rapper ScHoolboy Q showed up at the Grammy Awards with his daughter, Joyce, in matching bubblegum pink outfits. The adorable father-daughter look was arguably the sweetest step-and-repeat moment of the event. The rapper was in a tie-dyed hoodie that reads "Girl Power," and his daughter wore a pink Gucci suit. ScHoolboy Q (real name: Quincy Hanley), who's nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, said on the red carpet that he's not usually jazzed about the whole awards show experience, but Joyce wanted to go — and we're really glad she did. But Joyce wasn't the only remarkably stylish kid at this year's Grammys clad in that exact Pepto Bismol-hued tux. Blue Ivy was wearing the very same thing. Granted, we're not all that shocked. After all, little Blue is amassing quite the collection of pint-sized Gucci. (If you find yourself seriously envying the five-year-old's wardrobe, don't worry, you're not alone.) Blue Ivy's riff on the suit, replete with an ultra-frilly white blouse and bolero necklace (Alessandro Michele-era Gucci signatures), has also been drawing Prince comparisons.
.@S_C_ & #BlueIvy take their seats at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jb1gT5G3BY— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
It's quite a departure from the full-on princess vibe Blue wore on the VMAs red carpet in August 2016. That was a glimmering, Disney-worthy look that our Kindergarten selves would've completely swooned over, but we're completely here for Blue's take on the tux. (Don't forget to check out her excellent choice of handbag, too.) The only thing missing from tonight? A shot of Blue Ivy and Joyce together in their matching suits.
