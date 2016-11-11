Bella Hadid Makes A Compelling Case For The Belted Slip Dress

Breakups sometimes necessitate a few days of sweatpants and a pint or two of Ben & Jerry’s. But proving yet again that stars are not, in fact, just like us, Bella Hadid (who is rumored to have called it quits with The Weeknd) was out and about in Los Angeles yesterday, carrying on in true Hadid-sister fashion: by setting a new trend.
Slip dresses have been all the rage for months now. But to add a fresh twist on the trend, the 20-year-old model cinched her silky nude number with a black belt. The effect: a bit badass and a welcome tweak on the now-ubiquitous throwback garment. It's a simple, easy-to-copy styling trick that has a lot of impact.
Hadid finished off the look with several other of-the-moment trends. Taking a cue from Demna-era Balenciaga, Hadid wore her distressed denim jacket off the shoulders, which we've found to be quite difficult to do IRL, so props to her. She also opted for a Gigi-approved monochromatic look, sporting matching laceless nude sneakers with black detailing. And for further proof that Hadid may have, in fact, begun to move on, look no further than her necklace, which spells out her own name, instead of reading "Abel."
