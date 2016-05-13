So many people feel like they need to pack up their denim along with their leather and corduroy once summer temperatures start heating up. (Because really, there's nothing worse than thinking you'll be totally fine in jeans, only to spend the day wishing you had just worn, well, less).
But brands and designers are getting clever with our beloved blue fabric, transforming denim into on-trend, warm-weather staples that are still totally wearable. So, before you panic at the thought of kissing your jeans goodbye in favor of cotton dresses and short-shorts galore, consider scoring some of the unexpected items ahead. Oh, and in case you were wondering: Yes, a denim bikini exists, and yes, we're all about it.
