"Fundamentally, the show is about beauty and creativity. As a curator, you're always fascinated by what propels an artist's vision but I never thought it was religion," Bolton tells Refinery29. "There are other factors that you'd think would do that, like identity, but I never really thought it'd be religion that'd generate one's creative impulses. The designers who are in the show grew up Catholic, so they have a very particular way of looking at the world and fashion." For those wondering where the darker sides to the exhibition are located, they'll be foiled to find that the point of this year's exhibit is less of a look at how fashion can smash its own mirrors, so to speak, but, as Bolton claims, to tell a story.