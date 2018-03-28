Pretty Woman Predicted Spring's Top Trend

Those thigh-high boots! That daring red off-the-shoulder gown! Sticking it in the face of everyone who's looked down at you (talking to you commission based shop girl)! There's a solid line-up of iconic moments that came out of Julia Roberts' international breakout moment Pretty Woman — most of them fashion. But while the quick-to-mind outfits for any last-minute Halloween party usually includes those mentioned above, it's one of the movie's middle scenes that's stealing the spring 2018 show. Vivan's so-'90s-it-hurts milk chocolate belted dress covered in white polka dots was Pretty Woman's idea of fashion that fit in with high society — but a double-take at the dress today will have you wondering if the costume designer found their way to the '90s via a modern time machine.