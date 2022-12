Funmi isn't the only one enchanted by the perfume. Others have been compelled to craft an entire narrative around it. "She is cultured, refined, multifaceted and multidimensional," said @cee.loux . "She is boujie. She's got her things together. You know when you see those women in Selfridges? You can tell she's a grown woman – and she's got money." TikTok's @travaulyawallace is equally obsessed. "You feel grand, you feel seen," Travaulya said in a recent video. "You know whoever you're going to be around, they ain't gonna be able to handle you with this one on. And I'm not kidding. I don't work for this brand. I don't sell for this brand. I'm not endorsed by this brand. None of that bullshit. But this is so good."