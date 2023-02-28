Glossier’s Best Product Just Got Even Better

This might be a hot take (okay, lukewarm), but Glossier made its best product when it launched back in 2014: Balm Dotcom. How do I love thee? Let me count the ways: BDC is really that bitch. She’s a multipurpose salve that I use on lips, scraggly cuticles, and dry patches like elbows and knuckles. And it comes in a bunch of yummy flavors and shades — including limited-edition ones (like the holiday season’s Swiss Miss formula that I’ll be rationing until further notice). And the best part? It just made my favorite balm even better.
The beloved beauty startup has had its ups and downs — haven’t we all? — but with a recent arrival at Sephora, I’m calling it now: Glossier is entering its comeback era.
This brings me back to the new-and-improved Balm Dotcom. Let’s start with the packaging: The biggest upgrade here is the applicator tip. The previous design had the product dispensed from the end of the squeezy tube, which was flat and rather small. It was fine, but it didn’t contour to your lips as you applied it — having a smooth, rounded-edge applicator definitely feels like a more premium user experience. In other small modifications, the cap has been extended and reminds me of a toothpaste cap. (It’s apparently easier to unscrew with one hand, but I personally was fine with the old design.)
But onto what’s inside: The most noteworthy aspects of Balm Dotcom’s reformulation is that it’s now vegan (before, it was made with beeswax and lanolin) and also free of petrolatum. It’s meant to deliver deep hydration to lips with a texture that’s silky-soft but not greasy. (My biggest gripe with heavy-duty balms is when they just sit on the surface rather than actually sink into my lips.) New ingredients include a plant-based multifunctional emollient blend (derived from various veggie oils) as well as castor jelly and vegan beeswax (which is also found in Glossier’s Lash Slick mascara — a personal favorite of mine.)
Another notable update is that Wild Fig (a fan-favorite, previously limited-edition flavor) is now officially part of the permanent lineup, thanks to its popularity. (Please note the photo of my own tube, which I treasured like it was liquid gold.) Sadly, this is bad news for fans of the Cherry flavor, which is being phased out to make room for Wild Fig’s triumphant return. (Writer's note: Wild Fig is already sold out, but keep an eye out for restocks.)
Each tube is still priced at $14 individually, or $34 for a trio of your choosing (which gets you $8 off the à la carte price). While shiny new Glossier launches may come and go (and hopefully this year will be full of 'em), consider this your sign to try — that is, if you're not already obsessed — Glossier's humble tube of magic goop.
