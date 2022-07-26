Per a press release shared with Refinery29, Glossier will be hitting Sephora stores, as well as Sephora.com and the Sephora app in the U.S. and Canada, beginning early 2023. “We are incredibly excited to enter our first-ever retailer partnership with Sephora," shared Glossier CEO Kyle Leahy in a statement. "They are an iconic, international retailer with an extremely loyal community and we know our customers want to find us there."
Refinery29 reached out to Glossier for additional comment, and while they're unable to confirm what Sephora's Glossier product assortment will look like at this time, a press release says that Sephora clients will be able to shop "their Glossier must-have products online." Hopefully that means bestsellers like Cloud Paint and Boy Brow will be in the mix.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Glossier to Sephora next year," echoed Sephora EVP and Global Chief Merchandising Officer Artemis Patrick in a statement. "Our top priority is to curate the most exceptional collection of brands that shoppers around the world come to expect from us, as the leading global prestige beauty retailer." She later adds that Glossier is among the top-searched brands on Sephora.com that is not currently stocked at the LVMH-owned retailer, with searches spiking up to 200% within the past year.
And as wonderful as it'll be to be able to restock your Milky Jelly Cleanser alongside your other beauty essentials, one of the most exciting features of this new partnership will be that Glossier shoppers will now be able to earn those all-important Beauty Insider points on their Glossier purchases at Sephora. (Don't worry — you'll still be able to also shop the brand at Glossier.com and in Glossier's brick-and-mortar retail locations.)
Like any company, Glossier has had its fair share of ups and downs in recent history; with any luck — and we'll certainly be cheering them on from the sidelines — their Sephora debut will mark a new chapter in the brand's history.
