What Went Wrong At Glossier?

Plenty of Redditors echo these thoughts. "I've been a longtime Glossier fan," wrote one on the r/BeautyGuruChatter subReddit, "but it doesn't excite me with the new launches." Another commented: "As an early Glossier skincare fan, after repurchasing once or twice, naturally I have moved onto other higher-performing skincare with better ingredients as I get older and willing to spend more." Ellie* is a former Glossier customer. For her, leaving the brand was a result of a mascara mishap. The website claimed that Lash Slick was vegan, when it actually contained beeswax — those who had bought it unaware were eligible for a refund. "It p*ssed me off the mascara was marketed as vegan when it wasn't," said Ellie. "I also don't like the [rest of] the formulas. I've found the cleansers leave a residue on the skin and I don't feel really clean. I've spent the same and had better. The products are overhyped." Similarly, Alicia said she doesn't want to encourage her thousands of followers to buy products which she calls "fluff." She told R29: "I work hard for my money and want to make sure it goes far. If Glossier kept its aesthetic but had better products and a better overall vibe, I would spend there."