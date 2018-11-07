See more about this Episode
You know the saying, 'If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it'? Well, Glossier does not subscribe to that notion — at least, not where its very unbroken lipstick is concerned. As a matter of fact, the brand just took its best-selling formula, plumped up the packaging a little, and churned out a Generation G 2.0 that’s like something out of a millennial-pink beauty lover's version of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.
In the video above, the rubber-gloved chemists open the doors of the top-secret Glossier lab to walk us through the entire formulation process of their new-and-improved Gen G lipsticks — and we're taking you behind the scenes.
Staring with the base mixture, a combination of sunflower-seed oil and synthetic beeswax is churned together in a deep metal basin, until it melts down to form the creamy starting point. Soft blurring powders are sprinkled into the mixture, which give the final stick formula that almost powdery blotted-matte finish, while the viscous emollient gel additive gives a silky consistency, and binds the film formers that give the color its long-lasting wear.
Speaking of the fun stuff (that'd be the color), after the base ingredients are fully blended, it's time to throw in the pigments. Based on the shade — from pale-pink Cake to deep-berry Jam — somewhere between four to six pigments are blended together create each one of the six Generation G colors.
The colored mixtures are then poured into the chubby new silicone bullets — which now allow for effortless single-swipe subway application — and the excess spillage is satisfyingly scraped off the molds with a metal spatula. One final swatch test ensures the pigment and texture are on point before the bullets are placed in trays, sealed with a big 'G' sticker shade label, and sent off into the wide world of Glossier, for you to shop online or in the brand's new NYC mecca.
