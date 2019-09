We've Got The Golden Ticket To The Jelly Belly Factory

The six unique steps that go into the creation of each sugary bean are revealed during R29's tour in the video above. Consider this your golden ticket for a trip to Jelly Belly's Bean Factory. Spoiler alert: There aren't spray-tanned Oompa Loompas in shorteralls suspect fizzy lifting drinks , or bad egg-sorting rooms — but you will find robotic arms, a syrupy-sugar mixture called "slurry," and a "belly flop" sorting bin. Oh, and there's also a "Sea of Beans" room that holds an estimated 240 million jelly beans.