How Burt's Bees Makes 500 Lip Balms Per Minute

After several hours of mixing, the lip-balm formula melts down to its final liquid state and gets siphoned into empty tubes at a rapid rate of 500 balms per minute. The filled lip balms then pass through heating and cooling chambers, which is crucial to the smooth texture we all know and love, ensuring that the balm never gets dried out or cracks. Caps are then added one-by-one, before the sorting hopper arranges the tubed balms in a row, where they are labeled and hot-stamped with a unique lock code before making their way to your local Whole Foods