How Burt's Bees Makes 500 Lip Balms Per Minute

Founded on the principle that honey bees are simply magical, Burt's Bees takes special care in their global beekeeping and honey-harvesting operations. Starting the process internationally, the brand sources their honey in Tanzania. There, the Tanzanian bees swarm traditional hives, which are suspended in trees, then pulled down by beekeepers to harvest the honeycomb. The fresh honey is extracted, while the comb is boiled down to extract the raw wax.