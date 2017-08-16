The beauty industry is nothing if not fast. One brand comes out with unicorn makeup and dozens immediately follow; a cult brand debuts a lasts-through-an-apocalypse liquid lipstick and an entire category is born; a vlogger applies her makeup with a silicon bra insert and... you get the picture. Then there are companies who do things in their own time... like Burt's Bees.
The brand has been around for over three decades and just got around to launching a full makeup range. Luckily, the new line of seven staple products — liquid and powder foundation, blush, mascara, three-pan eye shadow palettes, liner, and brow pencil — plus a new addition to its lip color family, is everything you need for everyday makeup. (Along with everyone's favorite lip balm, of course.)
The brand certainly realizes what's at stake with its big new launch, so they brought in celeb makeup artists to help develop formulas that would wow. (After all, touting natural ingredients only gets you so far — the products have to really work, too.)
Ahead, we got the exclusive sneak peek of the line ahead of its September launch, plus everything you need to know from one of the celeb makeup artists who helped create it.