Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series,Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not all brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.
I can't remember the last time I went a day without lipstick. Honestly, I pop some form of pigment onto my lips every single morning. But when I recently adopted a cat-eye as my signature look, I decided it was time to rethink my lipstick strategy. The rich, cherry red I was used to wearing made my flick appear way too '50s (a cute look, but not one I personally gravitate toward in my daily life).
Enter Glossier Generation G Lipstick. The four shades are part of the brand's bold step into makeup, and they knock the lip category out of the park. These sticks exist in a strange space between lipstick and tinted balm — they're matte, they have loads of pigment, and they wear like a dream. They're what I like to call Lipstick Nirvana.
What is Lipstick Nirvana, you might ask? It's that brief period of time when the lipstick you're wearing blots out just so and turns into a gorgeous, seamless stain. That's what Generation G offers up, right out of the tube. A swipe of this stuff gives you that pretty, lived-in color that you'd use tissues (or a few hours on the dance floor) to create yourself.
Each of the shades is perfect in its own way, but my personal favorite is Like — a "your-lips-but-better" tint that washes your lips in a gorgeous peachy-pink color. It's the perfect compliment to my cat-eye. But the other shades — Cake, a gorgeous nude; Crush, a magenta pink; and Jam, a muddled purple — are equally clutch.
Whether you're a lipstick obsessive or just starting out, you should absolutely give Generation G a shot. All four shades are a welcome addition to my makeup bag. And I'm pretty sure they will be welcome in yours, too.
Glossier Generation G Matte Lipstick, $18, available at Glossier.
