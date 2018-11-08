Glossier Just Dropped A New Lipstick Formula — & This Is How It's Made

You know the saying, 'If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it'? Well, Glossier does not subscribe to that notion — at least, not where its lipstick is concerned, because the brand just took its best-selling formula, switched up the packaging a little, and churned out a Generation G 2.0. The new lipsticks, which retail at £14 each, lend lips a veil of matte, just-blotted colour and come in six shades — Cake (subtle peach), Like (light, cool pink), Crush (hot raspberry pink), Jam (deep berry), Leo (neutral cocoa brown) and Zip (poppy red).
In the video above, the rubber-gloved chemists open the doors of the top-secret Glossier lab to walk us through the entire formulation process of their new-and-improved Gen G lipsticks — and we're taking you behind the scenes.
Advertisement
Staring with the base mixture, a combination of sunflower-seed oil and synthetic beeswax is churned together in a deep metal basin, until it melts down to form the creamy starting point. Soft blurring powders are sprinkled into the mixture, which give the final stick formula that almost powdery blotted-matte finish, while the addition of a viscous emollient gel gives a silky consistency and binds the film formers that give the colour its long-lasting wear.
Speaking of the fun stuff (that'd be the colour), after the base ingredients are fully blended, it's time to throw in the pigments. Based on the shade — from pale-pink Cake to deep-berry Jam — somewhere between four to six pigments are blended together create each one of the six Generation G colours.
The coloured mixtures are then poured into the chubby new silicone bullets — which now allow for effortless single-swipe application — and the excess spillage is satisfyingly scraped off the moulds with a metal spatula. One final swatch test ensures the pigment and texture are on point before the bullets are placed in trays, sealed with a big 'G' sticker shade label, and sent off into the wide world of Glossier, for you to shop online at Glossier.com.
Advertisement