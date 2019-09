Glossier Just Dropped A New Lipstick Formula — & This Is How It's Made

You know the saying, 'If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it'? Well, Glossier does not subscribe to that notion — at least, not where its lipstick is concerned, because the brand just took its best-selling formula, switched up the packaging a little, and churned out a Generation G 2.0. The new lipsticks, which retail at £14 each, lend lips a veil of matte, just-blotted colour and come in six shades — Cake (subtle peach), Like (light, cool pink), Crush (hot raspberry pink), Jam (deep berry), Leo (neutral cocoa brown) and Zip (poppy red).