8 Lip Scrub Balms That’ll Revive & Smooth Your Lips

If you've ever swiped on some bold lipstick only to have it enhance every dry patch and crater you never knew existed on the surface of your lips, congrats — you've clicked on the right story! Whether it's the fickle weather or the fact that we're all spending more time at home, we've got all eyes on the recent uptick of lip balm-scrub hybrids that exfoliate and moisturize chapped, dry lips in a matter of mess-free swipes.
Available at every price point — from a $4 drugstore gem to Dior's take on the trendy beauty item — we've combed the internet's vast landscape of beauty reviews to bring you eight of the most-hearted, highly-rated lip scrubby sticks. Keep reading for which one is worth adding to your lip care routine this season.
